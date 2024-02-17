Escambia County Completes Eleven Mile Creek Basin Stormwater Improvements

Escambia County recently completed stormwater improvements to the Eleven Mile Creek basin, including the addition of a stormwater pond at West Roberts Road to help reduce flooding in surrounding neighborhoods.

The approximately $4.26 million project was funded by RESTORE Direct Component Pot 1, and it is designed to reduce the frequency of flooding while protecting surrounding homes from flooding in a 100-year storm event.

“We are continually working to improve our stormwater infrastructure in District 5, and I’m excited to complete this project to help mitigate flooding in the West Roberts Road area of Eleven Mile Creek,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “I look forward to continuing to complete projects like this that directly benefit residents of District 5 and Escambia County.”

Accoridn to Escambia County, the West Roberts Road stormwater pond is one of 14 regional stormwater ponds planned for the Eleven Mile Creek basin that will provide flood attenuation, improve water quality, expand and/or improve adjoining floodplains and wetlands, and have a direct positive impact on Eleven Mile Creek and Perdido Bay.

The project included construction of a dry retention pond and 4,363 feet of stormwater conveyance, which will attenuate and treat approximately 90 acres. The design goes above and beyond state stormwater requirements, with a treatment volume of approximately 648,954 cubic feet – nearly four times the required volume of 164,635 cubic feet.

A section of West Roberts Road was also reconstructed and resurfaced through the project, in addition to the construction of stormwater drains along West Roberts Road near the stormwater pond.