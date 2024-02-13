Cool Tuesday; Dropping Into The 30s Tuesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 62.