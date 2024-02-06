Atmore Woman Charged With Assaulting Officers, Biting, Spitting And Throwing Narcotics At Them

An Atmore woman facing drug charges is accused of assaulting officers, biting, spitting and throwing bottles of narcotics at them.

The Atmore Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Jack Springs Road where they were told by a family member that 44-year old Mary Hodges Lassiter “was acting strange and may be under the influence of narcotics,” according to APD.

“Due to Miss Lassiter’s history of being combative and aggressive with first responders the officers contacted Lassiter to ensure it was safe for medics to enter the residence,” APD Sgt. Darrell McMann said. “During the interaction with the officers, Miss Lassiter threw a clear glass jar at one of the officers that struck him in the chest. The jar contained a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Lassiter then threw a grenade shaped bottle with plastic tubes attached to it that struck the same officer. That bottle had a liquid in it that field tested positive for cocaine. Lassiter threw a third item which was a shampoo bottle at the officer that missed him.”

“The officer attempted to detain Lassiter but she began pulling away from him, the officers forced Lassiter to the floor and gained control of her. While handcuffing Lassiter she was able to bite one of the officers on his hand. Lassiter also grabbed an officer’s arm and grabbed a section of skin and began twisting it causing an injury.”

“While detaining Lassiter so medics could evaluate her, she spit in an officer’s face twice. A spit mask was placed on Lassiter. While medics were attempting evaluate her, she began racially taunting one of the medics. She was transported to Atmore Community Hospital where she refused to cooperate and was released to the officers,” McMann continued.

Lassiter was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault with bodily fluids, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault third degree. She remained in the Escambia county (AL) Detention Center without bond.