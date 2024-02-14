Barry Discusses Development And Concurrency During Town Hall

During a town hall meeting this week, Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said it may be time for the commission to talk more about concurrency in development.

Concurrency is the principle that public facilities and services necessary to support a proposed development should be available, or be made available, concurrent with the impacts of the development.

“Where are these students going to go, and Where are the roads going to come from,” Barrineau Park resident Bonnie Exner (pictured left) asked.

‘I don’t know where the kids are going to go to school,” Barry responded. “I know there’s a conversation with the school board district right now about parceling out a portion of OLF-8 for a K-8 school. There’s conversations about a new school in the north Cantonment- Quintette area.”

He said concurrency was removed out of the Escambia County Comprehensive Plan when it was no longer required by the state, around 1993.

“It is something that the board has discussed a little bit in the last year. It may be the time to begin having a little more of that conversation about some concurrency. It’s something that potentially adds cost to development; the majority of folks in my opinion that are doing development are trying to put a good product on the ground.”

For more town hall pictures, click or tap here.

Other residents that attended the District 5 town hall at the Langley Bell 4-H Center in Cantonment expressed concerns about traffic, code enforcement and drainage issues.

NorthEscambia.ocm photos, click to enlarge.