Wiener Dog Race Night: Ice Flyers With Big Win To End Losing Streak

by Bill Vilona, Ice Flyers Correspondent

Fueled by another record-setting crowd Saturday night, the vibe was evident before the game-opening faceoff.

And the Ice Flyers matched it with a special performance.

For more photos, click here.

Just as another attendance mark was shattered, so was a seven-game losing streak in a big way as the Ice Flyers rolled past the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in a 6-2 victory, as a crowd of 7,243 at the Pensacola Bay Center celebrated the team’s first win since before Christmas.

“We’ve been talking a lot, the last two or three weeks, but it was more actions tonight,” said team captain Garrett Milan, who assisted on a go-ahead goal in the first period that became vital. “I think we were all kind of embarrassed personally and that’s what I said to the group.

“As much as we’re not playing very well, as much as we’re getting bashed, which is as it should be, when it’s getting personal now,” he said, detailing his address to teammates. “And I think everyone took that personally going into this game and played their hearts out and it showed on the ice.”

Before much of the crowd – a 15-year franchise record for a non-discounted night that became the second 7,000-plus this season – had even settled into seats, the Ice Flyers scored the first goal.

Houston Wilson, who had a goal in Friday night’s 5-2 loss to Roanoke, rifled a wrist shot into the top corner of the net just 43 seconds into the game.

Just over a minute later, Roanoke tied the game and groans ensued throughout the arena.

Four minutes later, however, Milan and Joseph Widmar, set up Wilson with his second goal and from that point the Ice Flyers kept that same high-level play.

“Even when they tied it up pretty quickly, it was that response,” said Ice Flyers coach Gary Graham. “How are we going to respond to a little bit of adversity? And we went right back down there and started doing some good things.

‘I thought (Ice Flyers forwards) hunted down their D (defense) all night long. When we are playing good hockey, it’s about getting the puck in the offensive zone and going to work. The guys really bought in and it was total, complete effort.

“I thought how we were just making simple plays made the game look a lot of easier for us. It had a nice fluidity out there. When you play that way and everybody is all on the same page, it makes the game a lot easier.”

The Ice Flyers took a 3-1 lead later in the first period when Mitch Atkins scored his 10th goal this season.

Five minutes into the second period, the Ice Flyers appeared to go up 4-1, but the goal was disallowed, because the referee momentarily lost sight of the puck in a scramble in the crease area and blew his whistle. Because the whistle blew before the goal, a replay couldn’t be used.

No matter. The Ice Flyers then strung together two goals in just over 60 seconds apart when newcomers Adam Keyes scored his third goal of the season and Reggie Millette celebrated his first goal since joining the Ice Flyers.

And then just 13 seconds into the third period, Widmar finished the Ice Flyers scoring and the game was put away.

Ice Flyers goaltender Stephen Mundinger delivered a series of terrific saves throughout the game, but most notably in the first period when Roanoke had several odd man rushes and some good look chances.

“Just believing,” said Ice Flyers winger Malik Johnson, who got the crowd going early in the game with a late first-period fight that set a tone on how physical the Ice Flyers were in this game. “You’re on a seven-game losing streak… probably the biggest one I’ve had in my career. I told the boys we are playing for us and let’s just have fun.”

They did. And what’s more, a record crowd watched it.

“We have the best fans in the league,” Johnson said. “We were on seven-game losing streak and to have fans like that come out and watch us, we wanted to get the job done especially for them.”

“The crowd was spectacular,” Graham said. “It was loud, and I think the boys fed off of that.”

The Ice Flyers will now remain at home this week before hosting Huntsville and Macon in back-to-back games next weekend.

“I just want them to go out be safe and have fun (Saturday) as a team,” Graham said. “I want them to enjoy this. It has been very tense around here. I have been on them hard. They earned that the old fashion way.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

WHO: Huntsville Havoc vs. Ice Flyers

WHEN: Friday (Jan. 19), 7:05 p.m.

WHERE: Pensacola Bay Center