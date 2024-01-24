Wet Weather: Rain Likely Into Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.