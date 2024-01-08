UPDATED LIST: Weather Cancellations, Delays
January 8, 2024
Here is a updated list of closures for Tuesday due to weather. Check back for updates and addiitions.
SCHOOLS/EDUCATION
- Escambia County (FL) Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools will be closed Tuesday. This closure includes all activities and extracurricular activities.
- Escambia County (AL) Schools are closedTuesday for in-person learning. School will be in session virtually.
- Escambia Academy (Canoe, AL) will be closed and all activities are canceled.
- Camp Fire Century Youth Learning Center will be closed Tuesday January 9,2024. If you have any questions please contact Misty Lambeth at 850-256-0953.
- The University of West Florida will close at 3 p.m. Monday and reopen at noon Tuesday, Jan. 9. This includes all classes, events, campus activities and online courses. The UWF trolley will suspend operations after its last route at 6 p.m. and resume operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
- Pensacola State College will be closed from 4:00 pm Monday until noon , Tuesday, January 9th.
OTHER
- Escambia County Tax Collector offices will open late at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
- The Town of Century will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
- Other delayed openings: Escambia County Board of County Commissioners, Escambia County Property Appraiser and Escambia County Supervisor of Elections will open at 9 a.m. Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will open at 9:30 a.m.
- All ECUA residential sanitation, recycling, and yard trash collections, and all commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers that would normally be made on Tuesday, January 9, will be made one day later, on Wednesday, January 10. All subsequent collections this week will also be conducted one day later than normally scheduled.
- Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) will suspend service early Monday, Jan. 8. Customer service will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8 a.m. Bus service will resume Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m.
- Delaneyed Courthouse Openings: The M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building an the Theodore Bruno Juvenile Justice Center will open at 9:30 a.m. County Arraignments and Traffic will begin at 10:00 a.m. Docket Day will begin at 10:00 a.m. First appearance hearings will begin at 2:00 p.m.
