UPDATED LIST: Weather Cancellations, Delays

Here is a updated list of closures for Tuesday due to weather. Check back for updates and addiitions.

SCHOOLS/EDUCATION

Escambia County (FL) Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools will be closed Tuesday. This closure includes all activities and extracurricular activities.

Escambia County (AL) Schools are closedTuesday for in-person learning. School will be in session virtually.

Escambia Academy (Canoe, AL) will be closed and all activities are canceled.

Camp Fire Century Youth Learning Center will be closed Tuesday January 9,2024. If you have any questions please contact Misty Lambeth at 850-256-0953.

The University of West Florida will close at 3 p.m. Monday and reopen at noon Tuesday, Jan. 9. This includes all classes, events, campus activities and online courses. The UWF trolley will suspend operations after its last route at 6 p.m. and resume operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Pensacola State College will be closed from 4:00 pm Monday until noon , Tuesday, January 9th.

OTHER