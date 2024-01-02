Tuesday Is A New Year’s Holiday For Most Government Agencies

January 2, 2024

Today, January 2, is a New Year’s holiday for most government agencies.
Today, January 2, is a holiday for most government agencies.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

In observance of New Year’s, the following Escambia County offices will be closedTuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including:
    • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
    • Escambia County Property Appraiser
    • Escambia County Tax Collector
    • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
    • Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
    • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
    • Escambia County Extension Office
    • Waste Services Administration
    • Escambia County Area Transit Administration and Customer Service

Notes and exceptions:

note:

  • On Tuesday, Jan. 2, Clerk’s Official Records, Finance and Clerk to the Board offices will be closed, and all offices at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Century Courthouse and Public Records Center will be open.
  • ECAT service will resume Tuesday, Jan. 2. The UWF express trolley will resume service Saturday, Jan. 6, and the UWF campus trolleys will resume service Monday, Jan. 8.
  • ECAT Customer Service will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2.
  • The Perdido Landfill will be creopen Tuesday, Jan. 2.

CENTURY

The Town of Century did not provide any information.

ECUA

ECUA will collect all residential customers on their normal day during the New Year’s Holiday period, except:

New Year’s Day – Monday, Jan. 1, 2024: was  made on Sat. Dec. 30.

Pictured: Palafox Place on a rainy December day. Photo by Kathy Boyle for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 