These Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through Spring of 2024 as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Lillian Highway (State Road (S.R.) 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures and intermittent nighttime lane closures between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 19 as crews perform concrete and striping work.

County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed until fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from north of Interstate 10 (I-10) to Davis Highway- Drivers on Scenic Highway will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures from I-10 to Davis Highway on Sunday, Jan.14, through Thursday, Jan.18, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 87 City of Milton Martin Luther King Parade – Motorist will encounter a road closure on S.R. 87 from Elva Street and Raymond Hobbs Street from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the City of Milton Martin Luther King parade.

S.R. 87 City of Milton Martin Luther King Parade – Motorist will encounter a road closure on S.R. 87 from Elva Street and Raymond Hobbs Street from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the City of Milton Martin Luther King parade.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 18 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – Drivers may experience intermittent S.R. 87 single-lane closures, between Hickory Hammock Road and Technology Avenue, Monday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 19 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for turn lane construction and paving operations.

Interstate 10 (I-10) westbound at Blackwater River Resurfacing – Drivers will encounter intermittent single-lane closures on I-10 westbound, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (exit 28) to the Black Water River Bridge eastern approach, Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction activities.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.