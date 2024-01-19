Tate Ag Department Needs Old Small Engines, Mowers, Nuts, Bolts, And More Donated (With List)

January 19, 2024

The Tate High School Ag Department is looking for items to enhance hands-on teaching in their Ag Mechanics Shop.

If you have any of the following items, contact Mr. Courson or Mr. Coleman or drop them off at Tate.

  • Old Push Mowers (Oil and Gas must be removed)
  • Old Engines (Oil and Gas must be removed)
  • Briggs and Stratton Small Engine Parts
  • Scrap Metal
  • Lawn Mower Blades
  • Nuts
  • Bolts
  • Washers
  • Horse Shoes
  • Rebar
  • Old Propane Tanks (large not small)
  • Rail Spikes
  • Metal Gears
  • Metal Chains (Heavy Duty)
  • Car Coil Springs
  • Metal Forks, Knives, Spoons
  • Spark Plugs

Pictured: Students in Tate’s Agricultural Mechanics program are working on small engines. This module provides technical applications of using small gas engines. Students are learning practical skills in measurements, troubleshooting, documenting an engine tear down and assembly, completing work/repair orders, and reading service manuals and schematics. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

