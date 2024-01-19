Tate Ag Department Needs Old Small Engines, Mowers, Nuts, Bolts, And More Donated (With List)

The Tate High School Ag Department is looking for items to enhance hands-on teaching in their Ag Mechanics Shop.

If you have any of the following items, contact Mr. Courson or Mr. Coleman or drop them off at Tate.

Old Push Mowers (Oil and Gas must be removed)

Old Engines (Oil and Gas must be removed)

Briggs and Stratton Small Engine Parts

Scrap Metal

Lawn Mower Blades

Nuts

Bolts

Washers

Horse Shoes

Rebar

Old Propane Tanks (large not small)

Rail Spikes

Metal Gears

Metal Chains (Heavy Duty)

Car Coil Springs

Metal Forks, Knives, Spoons

Spark Plugs

Pictured: Students in Tate’s Agricultural Mechanics program are working on small engines. This module provides technical applications of using small gas engines. Students are learning practical skills in measurements, troubleshooting, documenting an engine tear down and assembly, completing work/repair orders, and reading service manuals and schematics. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.