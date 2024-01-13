Sunny Weekend; Artic Blast Brings Lows About 15 Degrees Next Week

January 13, 2024

Here is your official NorthEsambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

M.L.King Day: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

