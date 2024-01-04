Sunny Thursday, Rain Returns Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.