Sunny Sunday; Super Cold Weather Arrives By Tuesday

January 14, 2024

Here is your official NorthEsambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of rain before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

