Sunny And About 60 Today; Rain Chance Returns Over The Weekend

January 31, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 53. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 