Sunny And About 60 Today; Rain Chance Returns Over The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 53. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.