Showers, Thunderstorms Likely Through Saturday
January 25, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before noon. High near 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog. Low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
