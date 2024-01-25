Showers, Thunderstorms Likely Through Saturday

January 25, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before noon. High near 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog. Low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Comments





