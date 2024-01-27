Showers And Thunderstorms For Saturday; Some Possibily Severe

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between noon and 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 70. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.