Severe Storms Possible Friday; Turning Much Colder Next Week

January 11, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 70. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

M.L.King Day: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

