New 385 Lot Subdivision Planned Next To Beulah Elementary School

A new 385 lot single family residential subdivision known as “Helms Ranch” is proposed for Helms Road in Beulah.

The development is planned for 115 acres just west of Beulah Elementary School, on the south side of Helms Road between Beulah School Road and Woodside Road.

With a proposed density of 3.34 lots per acre, Helms Ranch will have underground utilities and asphalt roads.

According to property records, the acreage belongs to Elandrus, LLC of Cantonment.

Plans for the development are currently under review by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.