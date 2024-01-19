New 385 Lot Subdivision Planned Next To Beulah Elementary School

January 19, 2024

A new 385 lot single family residential subdivision known as “Helms Ranch” is proposed for Helms Road in Beulah.

The development is planned for 115 acres just west of Beulah Elementary School, on the south side of Helms Road between Beulah School Road and Woodside Road.

With a proposed density of 3.34 lots per acre, Helms Ranch will have underground utilities and asphalt roads.

According to property records, the acreage belongs to Elandrus, LLC of Cantonment.

Plans for the development are currently under review by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.

Comments

One Response to “New 385 Lot Subdivision Planned Next To Beulah Elementary School”

  1. mnon on January 19th, 2024 1:23 am

    Too bad you won’t own a single-family home by 2030, merely lease it from the state.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 