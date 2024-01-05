Man With A Cane, 74, Charged With Robbing Bank

January 5, 2024

An Escambia County man with a cane has been charged with robbing a bank Friday in Pensacola.

Randall Lawrence Digsby was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The robbery occurred at 9:47 a.m. at the Synovus Bank at 125 West Romana Street. Police said he was armed with a knife.

Digsby didn’t get far after the holdup. Pensacola Police officers arrested him two minutes later just outside the bank.

PPD said a small amount of cash was taken and recovered.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 