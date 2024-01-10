Mack Henry Myrick

Mr. Mack Henry Myrick, age 84, passed away peacefully, on Monday, January 8, 2024, in Little Rock, AL; surrounded by his loving family at his bedside. He was a native of Little Rock, AL; and a member of Corinth Primitive Baptist Church. He retired from the Escambia County Alabama Road Department with many years of service.

Mr. Myrick loved the outdoors and vacationing with his wife. He enjoyed wood working and tinkering, on most everything. He enjoyed sitting down watching antique car shows and a good western. He served as a deacon in the church and loved his church family.

He is preceded by his parents, Willie Harvey (Cumi Lynch) Myrick, two brothers, Billy Myrick, Aaron Myrick, two sisters, Margaret Smith, Flora Lou Black, one grandchild and two great grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Jean Myrick, of Little Rock, AL; one son, Michael (Brandy) Myrick, of Little Rock, AL; two daughters, Carolyn (Paul) Pearson, of Poarch, AL; Ellen (Earl) Crook, of Brewton, AL; four grandchildren, Nathan Lambeth, Phillip (Sabrina) Myrick, Bryant (Autumn) Crook, Morgan (Zach) Myrick, one step grandson, Justin Pearson, one great-grandchild, Colter Myrick, special family member, Michelle Lucas, other relatives and friends

Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Bro. Gene Freeland officiating.

Burial will follow at Little Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be William Fraizer, Shawn Amos, Joey Thomley, Chris Perry, Harold Peacock, and Randall Miller.

Honorary pallbearer will be Arthur Ramer.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.