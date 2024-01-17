Keith Leonard Named Permanent Escambia School Superintendent

January 17, 2024

Keith Leonard is the official appointed superintendent of Escambia County Public Schools.

Tuesday night, the school board unanimously approved making his interim position permanent  and begin contract negotiations between Leonard and board chair Patty Hightower.

The motion was made by District 1 board member Kevin Adams, who found Leonard “highly effective” with 88 of 88 possible points in a recent evaluation. The motion was seconded by District 5 member Bill Slayton, who also evaluated Leonard as “highly effective”.

Leonard received glowing support and praise from nine public speakers prior to the vote.

Overall, Leonard scored 74.8 out of 88 for a “highly effective” rating when the scores from the five members were combined.

“My daddy told me a long time ago, ‘Boy all you can do is work. Get your butt up and go to work and do the very best you can. And always remember your last name,’” Leonard said after the vote. “So I’ve tried to do that everyday and that is what we will continue to do.”

Leonard’s contract as interim was set to expire June 30, 2024.

The board will avoid an expensive nationwide search. Leonard was one of four finalists in their last search which ultimately led to the hiring of Dr. Tim Smith who was later terminated and Leonard was named interium.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 