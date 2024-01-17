Keith Leonard Named Permanent Escambia School Superintendent

Keith Leonard is the official appointed superintendent of Escambia County Public Schools.

Tuesday night, the school board unanimously approved making his interim position permanent and begin contract negotiations between Leonard and board chair Patty Hightower.

The motion was made by District 1 board member Kevin Adams, who found Leonard “highly effective” with 88 of 88 possible points in a recent evaluation. The motion was seconded by District 5 member Bill Slayton, who also evaluated Leonard as “highly effective”.

Leonard received glowing support and praise from nine public speakers prior to the vote.

Overall, Leonard scored 74.8 out of 88 for a “highly effective” rating when the scores from the five members were combined.

“My daddy told me a long time ago, ‘Boy all you can do is work. Get your butt up and go to work and do the very best you can. And always remember your last name,’” Leonard said after the vote. “So I’ve tried to do that everyday and that is what we will continue to do.”

Leonard’s contract as interim was set to expire June 30, 2024.

The board will avoid an expensive nationwide search. Leonard was one of four finalists in their last search which ultimately led to the hiring of Dr. Tim Smith who was later terminated and Leonard was named interium.