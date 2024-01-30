Jacks Branch House Fire Was Caused By Lightning, ECFR Says

January 30, 2024

Escambia County Fire Rescue investigators have determined that a Saturday house fire on Jacks Branch Road was caused by a lightning strike.

The fire was reported about 9:20 a.m in the 900 block of Jacks Branch Road, near Charlemane Drive.

Fighters arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the sing-estory home. Rain and fog made the initial size-up of the situation difficult, according to ECFR, but crews quickly discovered a fire at the rear of the home.

Two cats were found unresponsive inside the home. While ECFR was able to resuscitate one cat, the other passed away. The fire was controlled by 9:54 a.m.

ECFR said the home can be reoccupied after extensive repairs.

