Honeysuckle Garden Club Joins Statewide Arbor Day Celebration With Tree Planting In Barrineau Park

January 20, 2024

Honeysuckle Garden Club in Molino joined garden clubs across Florida on Friday to plant a Styrax americana native tree to celebrate Florida Arbor Day and the 100th anniversary of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs (FFGC). More than 150 garden clubs from Molino to Miami simultaneously planted trees on Friday.

After a brief ceremony, Honeysuckle Garden Club planted the native tree at the Barrineau Park Community Center. Craig Exner, the “unofficial” mayor of Barrineau Park presented a proclamation and the history of Florida Arbor Day was read.

Photos for NorthEsambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 