Honeysuckle Garden Club Joins Statewide Arbor Day Celebration With Tree Planting In Barrineau Park

Honeysuckle Garden Club in Molino joined garden clubs across Florida on Friday to plant a Styrax americana native tree to celebrate Florida Arbor Day and the 100th anniversary of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs (FFGC). More than 150 garden clubs from Molino to Miami simultaneously planted trees on Friday.

After a brief ceremony, Honeysuckle Garden Club planted the native tree at the Barrineau Park Community Center. Craig Exner, the “unofficial” mayor of Barrineau Park presented a proclamation and the history of Florida Arbor Day was read.

Photos for NorthEsambia.com, click to enlarge.