FWC Law Enforcement Report: Tresspass Hunting On Private Property

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Oficers Burkhead, Mullins and Wilkenson and Lieutenant Berryman as well as deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 unit located an individual trespassing on private property without permission and appeared to be hunting. The subject they located was arrested a year prior for hunting on the same property without permission. The officers were able to obtain a trail camera photograph of the subject trespassing and they located clothing and shoe prints that matched what the subject was wearing in the photograph. The officers placed the subject under arrest for trespass after warning. The subject was transported and booked into the Escambia County jail.

Officer Lugg received a tip from an Escambia County deputy regarding a subject who parked a vehicle and entered private property on foot to hunt with a firearm [Read more...]. The deputy stated the subject was a convicted felon. Officers Burkhead and Wilkenson responded to the scene along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. They located the individual on the property as well as a modern firearm he had hidden in the woods. The officers conducted a records check and found the subject to be a convicted felon as well as having an active domestic violence injunction placed against him rendering him unable to legally possess firearms. The officers located the vehicle he was operating on the property and found the license plate attached to the vehicle was not assigned to it. The subject subsequently admitted he placed a different plate on the vehicle. A search revealed the subject was in possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Officer Burkhead placed the subject under arrest for numerous charges including possession of a modern firearm as a convicted felon, violation of a domestic violence injunction, attaching tag not assigned, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. The subject was booked into the Escambia County jail facility.



SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Roberson found a treestand site baited for deer on the Yellow River Wildlife Management Area. Officer Roberson followed a trail from the site to a nearby home. He spoke to the owner of the residence who after a short interview admitted to placing the bait. Officer Roberson issued a notice to appear citation for the violation.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.