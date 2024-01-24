FWC Law Enforcement Report: Night Hunting, Spotlighting

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY



Officer Cushing was on patrol in an area that recently received reports of night hunting and observed a vehicle shining a spotlight in a manner likely to disclose the presence of wildlife. He heard two shots consistent with a .22 round and conducted a stop on the vehicle. While contacting two individuals in the vehicle, he discovered a spotlight, two .22 rifles and ammunition. Both subjects admitted to shooting at wildlife from the roadway. Officer Pettey assisted Officer Cushing and violations were documented accordingly.

While on patrol in the Perdido Wildlife Management Area during the early morning, Officer Cushing observed two vehicles parked near the clay pit in the Frank Reeder Trac. No one was in the immediate area. Officer Cushing waited in a concealed location when he heard two shots from a shotgun. After observing several birds being flushed from the area, Officer Cushing saw an individual along the wood line. Officer Cushing made contact with the subject when he neared the road. While speaking with the individual, it was determined he illegally shot a protected migratory bird, was hunting without a license and was illegally camping. The violations were documented accordingly.



SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Lieutenant Berryman and Officer Brown were on patrol in Blackwater Wildlife Management Area when they observed a subject hunting deer with dogs without the required 500 square inches of daylight fluorescent orange material as an outer garment, above the waistline. Upon talking with the individual, the officers detected an odor of cannabis coming from the subject’s vehicle. The officers questioned the subject, who admitted there was cannabis in the car and told the officers where it was located. The subject was cited appropriately for the violations.

Lieutenant Berryman and Officer Brown were on patrol in Blackwater Wildlife Management Area when they heard a gunshot that sounded like it came from the boundary of the still hunt and dog hunt area. The officers conducted a search of the area and located two trucks; one had a dog box. The officers observed a subject in the woods near the still hunt area wearing camouflage and a blaze orange vest. When the subject noticed the officer’s patrol truck he started to walk to the road. While Officer Brown was talking with the individual, Lieutenant Berryman located a shotgun the subject admitted to dropping due to being nervous. The subject stated he was in the still hunt area to look for a dog but brought his shotgun. While talking with the subject, Officer Brown observed the subject in the other truck walk out of the still hunt area with deer dogs and a shotgun. Both subjects were cited appropriately.

Officer Brown received a call regarding a subject hunting in the Blackwater Wildlife Management Area during closed season. Officer Waters arrived at the area and located the subject attempting to leave. Upon interview, the subject admitted to hunting the WMA during closed season and walked the officers to the treestand he had been hunting from. The individual was cited appropriately.

Officers Bower and Brown were on patrol in Blackwater Wildlife Management Area when they observed multiple individuals dove hunting. Upon conducting a resource inspection, the officers found one subject was hunting with a shotgun capable of holding more than three shells. The individual was cited appropriately.

While on patrol in the Blackwater State Forest, Officers Mullins and Brown observed a large group of approximately 40 off-road vehicles operating in the area. The officers went to an area known for off-roading and encountered about 25 vehicles from the party illegally operating off trail. The officers spoke with trail ride leaders and all the vehicle operators. The appropriate citations were issued. The group was educated about forest rules and regulations and directed to use only named or numbered roads in the forest.

While on patrol, officers Brown and Mullins encountered a group partying on a sand bar in Blackwater State Forest. The group had numerous violations including litter, alcohol, and vehicles off trail. Each subject was issued multiple citations. The subjects were directed to clean up and remove prohibited items from the area.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.