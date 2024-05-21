Ernest Ward Middle Placed On Brief Lockdown After Alarm System Malfunction
May 21, 2024
Ernest Ward Middle School was placed into a lockdown today out of an “abundance of caution” after an alarm system malfunctioned.
Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm that originated in the school gym Tuesday after a ball struck a pull station. According to Davis Wood, county public safety public information officer, the fire department determined that there was no smoke or fire.
The alarm system sounded additional times a bit later.
“We suspect it’s a malfunction of the automated alarm system, but law enforcement is searching the school in an abundance of caution,” Cody Strother, Escambia County Public School spokesman said.
By 1:10 p.m., the all-clear was given and the school returned to a normal day.
