Ernest Ward Middle Placed On Brief Lockdown After Alarm System Malfunction

Ernest Ward Middle School was placed into a lockdown today out of an “abundance of caution” after an alarm system malfunctioned.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm that originated in the school gym Tuesday after a ball struck a pull station. According to Davis Wood, county public safety public information officer, the fire department determined that there was no smoke or fire.

The alarm system sounded additional times a bit later.

“We suspect it’s a malfunction of the automated alarm system, but law enforcement is searching the school in an abundance of caution,” Cody Strother, Escambia County Public School spokesman said.

By 1:10 p.m., the all-clear was given and the school returned to a normal day.