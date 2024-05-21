Ernest Ward Middle Placed On Brief Lockdown After Alarm System Malfunction

May 21, 2024

Ernest Ward Middle School was placed into a lockdown today out of an “abundance of caution” after an alarm system malfunctioned.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm that originated in the school gym Tuesday after a ball struck a pull station. According to Davis Wood, county public safety public information officer, the fire department determined that there was no smoke or fire.

The alarm system sounded additional times a bit later.

“We suspect it’s a malfunction of the automated alarm system, but law enforcement is searching the school in an abundance of caution,” Cody Strother, Escambia County Public School spokesman said.

By 1:10 p.m., the all-clear was given and the school returned to a normal day.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 