Friends Of The Library Big Winter Book Sale Is This Weekend

The Friends of West Florida Public Library’s Big Winter Book Sale will be this Friday though Sunday at the downtown library on Spring Street.

Thousands of hardcover, paperback and collectible books will be available for purchase, plus a variety of DVDs, CDs, puzzles and other items. Books will be sorted into different genre categories to make it easier to find favorites. Proceeds are used to fund programs and enhancements at West Florida Public Library (WFPL) branches.

Admission is $5 Friday from 3-7 p.m. or free for Friends of the Library members. Saturday is half-off day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, admission is free for the popular $7 bag sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. As much as will fit into a provided brown paper bag will be just $7.

Credit cards, cash and checks are all welcome as payment. Carts will be available to assist in carrying bags.

Book Sale items include thousands of generous donations from the public and some library books retired from circulation, many of them now out-of-print. Novels and mysteries are sorted by author or into genres like Science Fiction and Westerns. Other book categories include arts and entertainment, children’s, cookbooks, history, holidays, home and hobbies, literature, foreign language, military, modern living, nature and gardening, religion, science, sports, technical, and travel. There are also recorded books, magazines and other media for sale.

The Collector’s Corner will feature an assortment of signed books, pre-1950s books, books by local and Florida authors and other special books that are great for gifts. These items are priced as marked and must be checked out separately, so shoppers paying by check should bring at least two of them.