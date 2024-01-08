Free Sand For Flood Prep Available In Escambia County

Escambia County has free sand available for residents living in flood prone areas.

The sand is available on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road

Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 Highway 4, Bratt

Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway

Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297A

Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School -available on northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street

Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels. Sandbags are usually available for purchase at home improvement and hardware stores.

Pictured: Sand as seen at Travis M. Nelson Park in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.