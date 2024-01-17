Federal Judge Rules Former Commissioner Underhill Must Pay $130K In Legal Fees

Former Escambia County Commissioner Douglas Underhill has been ordered by a federal judge to pay $130,425.50 in legal fees to David Bear.

Bear sued Underhill after he failed to respond to a public records request for records held by Underhill. Bear won the case, which allowed reimbursement for legal fees.

Underhill contended that Bear had the improper purpose of harming him financially and that further discovery was required to determine what fees were actually billed to Bear to avoid duplication. Underhill also filed a separate motion to remand, asserting that all federal claims have been resolved, and in the alternative, he requests reconsideration of the determination that he is individually liable for Bear’s attorney’s fees.

Underhill lost all of his arguments in the case with the order from Federal Judge Casey Rodgers.

“Record shows that the request was a genuine search for public records and the suit was filed because Underhill refused to respond to the request for public records that were within his custody, which is not improper,” Rodgers wrote in her order.