FDLE Arrests Escambia Sex Offender For Online Solicitation

January 12, 2024

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested 51-year old Charles Alvey of Escambia County for use of a computer to seduce a minor, transmission of material harmful to a minor, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, failure to register an internet identifier and failure to register a phone number.

Alvey has been on Florida’s Sex Offender Registry since 2023 after being convicted of using a computer to solicit a minor out of Okaloosa County.

FDLE began its investigation in November 2023 after Alvey started communicating with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl. Alvey engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the “child” and sent pornography.

FDLE, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the FBI served a search warrant at Alvey’s residence on Olive Road in Pensacola. Florida Department of Corrections, Office of Probation Services assisted.

Agents believe Alvey may have been communicating with juvenile victims. If you have information about Charles Alvey that may assist investigators, call FDLE Pensacola at (800) 226-8574.

In addition to Alvey, agents also arrested Jeffrey Gunter, 33 of Pensacola, on a Department of Corrections warrant for violation of probation. Gunter has been on the Sex Offender Registry since 2022 for using a computer to solicit a minor.

Both Alvey and Gunter were booked into the Escambia County Jail. Alvey’s bond was set at $100,000.

Written by William Reynolds 

 