Escambia, Santa Rosa Schools Closed Today

Escambia and Santa Rosa county schools and district offices are closed on Tuesday.

School in Escambia County (Alabama) Schools will be on an e-learning day on Tuesday.

“We anticipate normal district operations will resume on Wednesday, January 10,” stated Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Of course, we’ll continue to work closely with local emergency operations officials to determine what is safest for our families and staff.”

For more cancellation information, click or tap here.