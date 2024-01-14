Escambia County Seeks Volunteers for Contractor Competency Board

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to serve on the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board (CCB). Two applicants will be appointed for service beginning in March 2024.

The duties of the CCB include accepting contractor applications, administering contractor examinations, and issuing and recording Certificates of Competency and renewals; making an annual report; investigating complaints against contractors; and presiding over contractor disciplinary proceedings. CCB members serve a three-year term and meet the first Wednesday morning of every month for approximately two hours. Members receive $50 per meeting as compensation for their services.

CCB members are appointed from certain representative segments of citizens and professions, including contractors, design professionals, business persons, and lay persons. The Board of County Commissioners is currently seeking a lay consumer member.

A lay consumer member shall not at the time of appointment be, and shall have never previously been, a member or practitioner of a profession regulated by the board or a member of any closely related profession. The term “member of any closely related profession” includes but is not limited to carpenters, painters, certified building inspectors, commercial construction supervisors, interior designers/decorators, fencers, landscapers, building material suppliers, and construction quality managers.

Escambia County residents interested in serving on the CCB are asked to submit a resume and cover letter to Jennifer Hampton, Director’s Aide, Building Services Department, 3363 West Park Place, Pensacola, Florida, 32505 or jahampton@myescambia.com by the close of business on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.