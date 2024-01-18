Escambia County National Flood Insurance Program Rating Improves

Escambia County has improved its rating in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System, resulting in an additional discount on flood insurance premiums for Escambia County residents.

Through an extensive review process and significant documentation provided by county staff, Escambia County has successfully earned a Class 6 CRS rating, improving from a Class 7 CRS rating.

Since 2019, Escambia County residents have received a discount of up to 15% on flood insurance premiums due to the county’s Class 7 CRS rating, which will increase to a discount of up to 20% when the improved Class 6 rating takes effect on Oct. 1, 2024.

“This is a major accomplishment for Escambia County that will directly benefit our residents through additional flood insurance discounts,” Escambia County Building Official Tim Tolbert said. “The standards required for this program have increased dramatically since our last evaluation, so I am especially proud of staff for their hard work to achieve this improved rating.”

The National Flood Insurance Program’s CRS has 1,520 communities throughout the United States that participate in the program by implementing local mitigation, floodplain management, and outreach activities that exceed the minimum NFIP requirements. A points system is used to create the class structure. Ratings from class 10 (lowest) to class 1 (highest) are possible within CRS.

Under the CRS, flood insurance premium rates are discounted to reward community actions that meet the three goals of the CRS: reduce flood damage to insurable property, strengthen and support the insurance aspects of the NFIP, and encourage a comprehensive approach to floodplain management.

Each year, Escambia County must re-certify or re-verify that the activities being credited by the CRS are continuing to be performed. Under the management of Floodplain Administrator Jennifer Hampton, who achieved her Certified Floodplain Manager designation in 2016, county staff spent several months preparing for the CRS visit and review in November 2023. County staff held meetings to review and obtain all documentation needed for the CRS review, including the Local Mitigation Strategy Plan, Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan, and more.