Courtney Taylor (Lee) Lassitter

Courtney Taylor (Lee) Lassitter, 34, of Pensacola, Florida, went to be with the Lord on January 11th, 2024. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Courtney – a soul whose presence left a mark on those fortunate enough to have known her. She is welcomed into eternal peace by her grandmothers, Linda Farrior and Wanda Lee, and her grandfather, Kenneth Tyson.

Courtney’s passion for creating lasting connections extended beyond friendships, captured through her lens in every photograph she took. Her greatest masterpieces, however, were her two beloved sons, Joshua and Hudson Lassitter, whom she cherished with unwavering love.

Courtney is survived by her two sons; her father, Michael D. Lee Sr.; her mother, Cheryl McClurg; her brother, David Lee; her sister, Catriona Lochhead; her grandfather, Bob Lee; and her grandmother, Margaret Jackson.

Through everything, Courtney never stopped smiling. She was a beacon of warmth, loyalty, and vibrancy. She illuminated any room she entered, and to know Courtney was to know a friend.

Viewing services will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 from 5-6 PM for family and from 6-8 PM for all those who wish to pay their respects. The funeral ceremony will take place at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 10:30 AM, followed by the burial at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Honoring Courtney as pallbearers are Stephen Trail, Ethan Hardin, TJ Deriemacker, Brian Jones, Chris Ard, and Javaris Davis.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.