Community Career, College And Job Fair Thursday Evening At Tate High School

A career, college, and job fair will be held Thursday evening at Tate High School.

The event will be held from 5:30 until 7:15 p.m. in the Fryman Gym.

Tate High School students, families and community members are encouraged to attend. Over 40 companies, colleges, and training programs are scheduled to attend and provide information about employment and training.

