Clearing Skies, Near Freezing Tuesday Night

January 9, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 71. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

M.L.King Day: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

