FDEP: Century Missed Required Water Sampling For ‘DBPs’ For An Entire Quarter

The Town of Century failed to test their water system over a full quarter last year for what’s known as Drinking Water Disinfection Byproducts (DBPs).

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in many cases, drinking water must be disinfected to treat microbial pathogens (e.g., bacteria, viruses, protozoa, parasites). However, disinfectants can also react with naturally-occurring materials in the water to form disinfectant byproducts (DBPs). Byproducts, if consumed in excess of the EPA’s maximum contaminant level over many years, may increase health risks.

According to a warning letter from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr., stated Century “did not monitor for disinfection byproducts, including total trihalomethanes (TTHM) and haloacetic acids (HAA5), during the third quarter (July-September 2023).”

The town was required to mail or directly deliver a letter to each person served by the water system and publish a notice in a local newspaper.

The town responded in December that the missed sampling was just an “oversight” and that processes have been put in place by Gomez to make sure deadlines are met in the future.