Century Fails To Test Drinking Water For Lead, Copper, Two Other Contaminants For An Entire Year

For an entire year, the Town of Century failed to conduct the required drinking water quality tests for lead, copper and two other contaminants, according to a report.

“We failed to complete the required sampling for tap water lead and copper and therefore were in violation of monitoring and reporting requirements. Forty samples were required for each contaminant, and none were taken. Because we did not take the required number of samples, we did not know whether the contaminants were present in your drinking water, and we are unable to tell you whether your health was at risk during that time,” states the town’s recently distributed 2022 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report for period January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

Century also missed the required testing for the inorganic contaminants nitrate and nitrite, the report states.

In addition, the town failed to submit the required monitoring report to total coliform during September 2022. The town was issued a violation of the Groundwater Rule and Total Coliform Rule. The sampling results, showing total coliforms were not detected, were later provided to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on January 24, 2023.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires every community water supplier to provide a Consumer Confidence Report, commonly called a drinking water quality report, to its customers on an annual basis.