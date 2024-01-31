Cantonment Man Charged With Burglary

January 31, 2024

A Cantonment man is facing charges after allegedly being caught during a burglary by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Jimmy Carlton Foley, Jr., 56, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied residence and grand theft. He was later released on a $17,500 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible burglary in progress in the 200 block of San Carloes Road. where they located Foley and another man loading a Honda ATV valued at $800 onto a trailer, according to an arrest report.

The second man was not arrested, according to the ECSO, because he was unaware that the ATV did not belong to Foley.

Written by William Reynolds 

 