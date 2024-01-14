Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Ends Sunday

January 14, 2024

As students head back to school in January, Florida is holdinh its second, two-week ack-to-School Sales Tax Holiday from Monday, January 1, 2024 through Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Parents will get a break from the state’s sales tax on school-related items, just like each Fall..  No Florida sales tax or local option tax will be collected during this time on the sale of the following items:

  • Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item
  • Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item
  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less
  • Personal computers, laptops, monitors, and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

Among the allowed school supplies are the following: calculators, colored pencils, crayons, pens, construction paper, lunch boxes, notebooks, glue, paste, staplers, markers, rulers, and scissors.

Examples of learning aids and jigsaw puzzles include electronic or interactive books, flashcards, memory games, puzzle books, search-and-find books, toys intended to teach reading or math skills, and stacking or nesting blocks or sets.

For detailed information, click or tap here (pdf).

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 