Ascend Reports Pinhole Phenol Release Due To Freezing Weather

Ascend Performance Materials on Old Chemstrand Road reported a phenol leak Thursday.

A pinhole leak in piping caused by freeze-thaw cycles resulted in approximately 410 gallons of phenol to leak onto the ground, according to a report to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The material was frozen and was to be cleaned up in place.

No danger to residents or the surrounding area was reported.