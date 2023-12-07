Water Main Break Closes Century Town Hall; Boil Water Notice Issued For Area

The entrance to the Century Town Hall is temporarily closed due to construction excavation causing a water main to break under the sidewalk.

The Century Branch Library was also closed and a Thursday evening Santa visit canceled by the leak.

There is currently no water in town hall and no automobile access onto the property.

Water is anticipated to be restored during the night; however, the entrance to town hall is inaccessible until further notice. If water is restored, town hall will open Friday for phone calls and walk-ins from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

As a precaution, the town advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. as an alternative, bottled water may be used. Residents are also advised to take precautions when bathing, especially immunocompromised individuals, infants, or the elderly.

A loss in system pressure could cause backsiphonage of contaminants, such as e. coli bacteria, into the water system. water containing E. coli bacteria can be considered safe for drinking and cooking after vigorously boiling the water. Disease symptoms caused by these bacteria may include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and possibly jaundice, and any associated headache and fatigue. epa has set an enforceable drinking water standard for e. coli to reduce the risk of these adverse health effects. under this standard all drinking water must be free of these bacteria.

The water system is currently collecting samples to determine if the presence of E.coli bacteria exists within the water system. This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. The anticipated date for rescinding this notice is December 9; this story will be updated when it is rescinded.