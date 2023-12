Century Library Temporarily Closed By Water Leak; Santa Visit Tonight Canceled

The Century Library, located at 7991 N. Century Blvd., has temporarily closed effective due to a water leak in Century. Another notice will be issued once the library can safely reopen.

The Santa’s Visit event, scheduled for this evening, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m., has been canceled. Santa will be at the Molino Library on Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.