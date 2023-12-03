These Are The Road Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29/(State Road (S.R.) 95) from Cervantes Street (S.R. 10A) to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – Drivers will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures, from Cross Street to Brent Lane, Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews work on new signal pole foundations.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the end of the year as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter daytime and nighttime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8 as crews perform paving work. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through the end of the year as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90), from north of I-10 to Davis Highway - Northbound traffic, between Pelican Lane and Scenic Ridge Drive, is shifted to the inside so crews can perform construction activities. The shift will remain in place until the work on the shoulder is completed. During construction, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction and left turns will be permitted.

U.S. 90 ( Cervantes Street) Routine Maintenance at Perry Avenue – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Friday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for tree trimming operations.

Interstate 110 Routine Bridge Maintenance over S.R. 752 Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures south of S.R. 295 Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

S.R. 291 (Davis Highway) Routine Maintenance near Jackson Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Dec. 4 through Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. sidewalk repair operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 7 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Dec. 3, through Friday, Dec. 8, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – Drivers may encounter intermittent S.R. 87 southbound lane closures, between Technology Avenue and Hickory Hammock Road, Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for turn lane construction.

Drivers may encounter intermittent S.R. 87 southbound lane closures, between Technology Avenue and Hickory Hammock Road, Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for turn lane construction. S.R. 87 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Clear Creek – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures north of S.R. 87A Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures north of S.R. 87A Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance. S.R. 281 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Indian Bayou – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures south of I-10 Thursday, Dec. 7 from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.