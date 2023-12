Retired Longtime Century Town Clerk Lawson Passes Away

A former longtime Century town clerk has passed away.

Willie Ray Lawson, 83, passed away Saturday, December 23 in Pensacola.

A Century native, Lawson served as town clerk in Century for over 30 years before his retirement.

Lawson is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gloria Jean Lawson, and numerous other relatives.

Funeral services were held Wednesday at Poplar Dell Cemetery. For the complete obituary, click here.