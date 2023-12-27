Willie Ray Lawson

Mr. Willie Ray Lawson, age 83, passed away, Saturday, December 23, 2023 in Pensacola FL; with his loving wife at his bedside. He was a native of Century, FL. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Mississippi University. He was the Town Clerk for Century for thirty plus years before retiring.

Mr. Lawson loved his wife Gloria Jean and family. He enjoyed working outdoors gardening and planting flowers. He liked traveling to Las Vegas and Biloxi. He was a very dependable, kind man that also enjoyed sitting down reading and watching a good western.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Homer (Vernon Loraine) Lawson, one brother, Gene Lawson, two sisters, Linda Faye Byrd, and Sally Marie Dunsford.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Gloria Jean Lawson, of Century, FL; special niece, Sherry White, of Jay, FL; one sister, Patsy (Joe) Cobb, of Tuscaloosa, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside and burial services will be held Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Poplar Dell Cemetery.