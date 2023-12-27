Willie Ray Lawson

December 27, 2023

Mr. Willie Ray Lawson, age 83, passed away, Saturday, December 23, 2023 in Pensacola FL; with his loving wife at his bedside. He was a native of Century, FL. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Mississippi University. He was the Town Clerk for Century for thirty plus years before retiring.

Mr. Lawson loved his wife Gloria Jean and family. He enjoyed working outdoors gardening and planting flowers. He liked traveling to Las Vegas and Biloxi. He was a very dependable, kind man that also enjoyed sitting down reading and watching a good western.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Homer (Vernon Loraine) Lawson, one brother, Gene Lawson, two sisters, Linda Faye Byrd, and Sally Marie Dunsford.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Gloria Jean Lawson, of Century, FL; special niece, Sherry White, of Jay, FL; one sister, Patsy (Joe) Cobb, of Tuscaloosa, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside and burial services will be held Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Poplar Dell Cemetery.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 