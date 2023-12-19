Red Bulbs 7 And 8 Placed For Fires During ‘Keep The Wreath Green’

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed two more red bulbs on the county wreath during “Keep the Wreath Green” following two residential structure fires on Saturday, Dec. 17, bringing the current total to eight red bulbs.

At 5:32 p.m. on Saturday, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 2400 block of Mallory Street. Upon arrival, flames were seen from the roof of the single-story structure. After ECFR entered the home, seven dogs were spotted and rescued from the fire. While the dogs were being rescued, ECFR attacked the fire, bringing the situation under control by 8 p.m. The attic was destroyed, but the rest of the home can be re-occupied once repairs are made. There were no additional injuries or fatalities. ECFR conducted the investigation and determined an electrical issue in the attic caused the fire.

Following the Mallory Street fire, ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 200 block of Aquamarine Drive at 10:49 p.m. Upon arrival, a fire was seen from the carport. ECFR’s rapid response prevented the fire from extending into the home, but power was cut off during the response, resulting in a temporary displacement. There were no injuries or fatalities. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, as well as Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in a residential home.