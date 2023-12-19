Multiple Injuries In Highway 97 Crash At State Line

There were multiple injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening on Highway 97 at the state line.

There were three patients, one of which refused transport. One of the patients was a juvenile.

The crash was reported about 5:20 p.m. in front of the Grey Goose, about 250 feet south of the Alabama-Florida state line and Atmore. A pickup truck came to rest on its roof in the Grey Goose parking lot, while another vehicle came to a stop in the travel lanes of Highway 97.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.