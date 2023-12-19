Multiple Injuries In Highway 97 Crash At State Line

December 19, 2023

There were multiple injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening on Highway 97 at the state line.

There were three patients, one of which refused transport. One of the patients was a juvenile.

The crash was reported about 5:20 p.m. in front of the Grey Goose, about 250 feet south of the Alabama-Florida state line and Atmore. A pickup truck came to rest on its roof in the Grey Goose parking lot, while another vehicle came to a stop in the travel lanes of Highway 97.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 