Molino Christmas Parade Returns (With Photo Gallery)

After an absence of several years, the Molino Christmas Parade returned for 2023. Hundreds of people lined Crabtree Church Road to see dozens of units in the parade.

Proceeds from parade entry fees will be used to help a local family in need this Christmas season.

Photos by Meridith Lynn Caum, Lindsey Crook, Barbara Hollingsworth and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.