FWC Law Enforcement Report: Hunting Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer Land was patrolling Yellow River Wildlife Management Area and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was operating without a tag displayed. Officer Land detected the strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle. He received consent from the operator to look in the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia. The owner was cited for the violations.

Officer Land was patrolling Blackwater Wildlife Management Area and located an individual hunting with a centerfire rifle before the general gun season opened. The subject was not wearing fluorescent orange and did not possess a quota permit for Blackwater WMA. The subject was cited for the violation.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Burkhead was patrolling Blackwater Wildlife Management Area when he heard shotguns being fired prior to legal shooting hours in an area that is commonly used for waterfowl hunting. Officer Burkhead located the individuals who were shooting and verified they were waterfowl hunting. One of the individuals hid a shotgun and later admitted he was hunting waterfowl that morning without his federal duck stamp or other permits required to hunt waterfowl. Officer Burkhead charged the individuals for hunting waterfowl prior to legal shooting hours. Officer Burkhead charged the other individual for hunting waterfowl without a federal duck stamp and wrote citations for the permit violations.

Officer Burkhead was conducting resource inspections on duck hunters at Smith’s Fish Camp. Upon checking a group of individuals, he found one of the subjects to be hunting waterfowl with a shotgun capable of holding more than three rounds. Officer Burkhead cited the individual for hunting waterfowl with an unplugged shotgun.

Officers Burkhead, Lugg, Wilkenson, and Lieutenant Corbin were conducting resource inspections in Blackwater Wildlife Management Area. They conducted an inspection on an individual driving on a Florida Forest Service maintained road and found the individual to be in possession of deer meat with high-risk parts such as bone from a deer harvested outside of Florida. The individual was also not in possession of any sex identification along with the meat he was transporting. Officer Burkhead issued a notice to appear citation for possessing or importing deer, elk, moose or caribou carcasses or high-risk parts from anywhere outside of Florida. He wrote a written warning for not being in possession of sex identification for the deer he was transporting.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.